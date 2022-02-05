Poet, essayist and literary critic Jarosław Marek Rymkiewicz passed away

Jarosław Marek Rymkiewicz, poet, essayist, dramatist and literary critic, has died. His death was announced on social media by his son, Wawrzyniec. The writer was 86 years old.

Rymkiewicz was a professor of philology and a retired employee of the Institute of Literary Research at the Polish Academy of Sciences in Warsaw, as well as a member of the Polish Writers’ Association.

He was the recipient of, among others, the Nike Award, the Józef Mackiewicz Award and the Lech Kaczyński Award.

Short biography

Jarosław Marek Rymkiewicz was born on July 13, 1935, in Warsaw, into the family of prose writer Władysław Szulc, of German-Polish origin, and Hanna Baranowska of Tatar-German origin. The Szulc family changed their surname under the influence of war experiences in the mid-1940s. The surname Rymkiewicz was Władysław Szulc’s pre-war literary alias.

In 1957, Jarosław Rymkiewicz published his first volume of poetry titled “Conventions”. He based his poetic works on classicism, understood as a reference to literary tradition, especially the Baroque, and formulated it in his work “What is Classicism” from 1967. Later on, he also wrote plays, translations and historical and literary books as well as more poetry volumes.