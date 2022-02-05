Poland reports 45,749 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 272 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 45,749 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 272 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 47,534 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 17,685 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 17,262 recorded the day prior, including 1,109 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,693 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 556,527 people are under quarantine. So far, 4,212,146 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 52,116,952 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,847,424 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 10,362,277 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.