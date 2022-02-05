Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee to take place on February 6

The 95-year-old British monarch is the country’s longest-reigning ruler in history. Elizabeth II became the queen in 1952, following the death of her father King George VI.

Prince Philip was symbol of British Crown: President Duda to Queen Elizabeth

see more

To celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70th anniversary on the throne, the government is planning four days of festivities from June 2-5.

During the long holiday weekend, people will be able to see the trooping the colour in her birthday parade, a thanksgiving service in London’s St Paul’s Cathedral and a party at the Palace among other events.

The British people will also be encouraged to plant trees as part of a bigger picture, to create a greener country in honour of the queen’s 70 years of service.

Elizabeth II, a testament to an imperium

In September 2015, Elizabeth overtook the length of time her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria had spent on the throne, making her the country’s longest-reigning ruler. While 95-years-old, she still appears to be in good health.

Elizabeth acceded to the throne as Britain was shedding its imperial power. She has symbolised stability for generations of British people, building the popularity of the monarchy despite seismic political, social and cultural changes that threatened to make it an anachronism.

A quiet and uncomplaining dedication to duty, even in old age, has earned her widespread respect in Britain and abroad, even from republicans who would rather the monarchy be abolished.