COVID-19: 45,749 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 45,749 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 5,129,080 including 810,356 still active. The number of active cases was 824,301 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 272 new fatalities, of which 49 were due to COVID-19 alone and 223 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 106,578.

According to the ministry, a total of 556,527 people are quarantined and 4,212,146 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 810,356 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

Daily new COVID-19 cases in Poland. Photo: TVP World

Vaccinations in Poland

As of Saturday a total of 52,116,952 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,847,424 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,109 out of 2,693 available.

Active COVID-19 cases in Poland. Photo: TVP World

COVID-19 global data

As of Saturday morning, as many as 391,916,261 coronavirus cases, 5,745,716 deaths and 310,684,764 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 77,496,860. India has the second most with 42,080,664 cases and Brazil third with 26,319,033.