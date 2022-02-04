US State Secretary, Polish FM discuss Ukraine, OSCE presidency

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Washington on Friday as the American military equipment arrives in Poland to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank amid Russia’s increased military presence near the Ukrainian border.

Both politicians stressed their united position in light of the Russian military build-up around Ukraine.

Minister Rau is visiting the United States in a dual function – as a representative of Poland, which currently holds the OSCE (Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe) presidency, and as the country’s Foreign Minister.

“We talked about the situation around Ukraine. Of course, we agree that, despite some signs a few days ago, it is not radically improving,” he said at a briefing after the State Department meeting.

Zbigniew Rau said Poland and the US “share the same value, our interest is very close, both our perspectives of the crisis are very, very similar too.”

In turn, Mr Blinken highlighted the solidarity work of NATO allies “to make clear to Russia that there are two paths: one of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve mutual concerns about security, and the path of aggression and massive consequences, if Russia chooses that path.”

The meeting in Washington concerned, among other issues, NATO’s eastern flank and Poland’s OSCE presidency. Photo: Sebastian Indra/MSZ

US deploys troops in Poland



Earlier in February, President Joe Biden’s administration announced the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days with around 1,700 soldiers from the Fort Bragg-based 82nd Airborne Division who are meant to come to Poland on a temporary basis. It is not yet clear where the troops will be based.

In the opinion of Zbigniew Rau, his talks in Washington implied that it would not be the end of the process of strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, and the size of NATO forces will grow accordingly to the increasingly aggressive behaviour of Russia.

“The entire strategy of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is to ensure that deterrence and defence are symmetrical, otherwise it would be pointless,” said the minister.

The US military contingent already amasses about 4,500 troops in Poland in both a NATO and a bilateral capacity, mostly stationed in the west of the country on a rotational basis.