World News 04.02: Winter Olympics kick-off, FM visits Washington

The official inauguration of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Russia continuing escalations in various fields and the long-awaited conclusion of the Turów dispute with the Czech Republic were among the topics covered in the latest World News episode.

US State Secretary, Polish FM discuss Ukraine, OSCE presidency

The most divided Olympic Games in decades get underway in China. Apart from tight COVID-19 controls, the Games are fraught with political tensions over allegations of human rights abuses and boycotts.

Unmoved by the wave of criticism, Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met before the official launch of the Beijing Winter Olympics, to display a united front during the standoff with the West over Ukraine and unveiled a global anti-Western alliance.

As the Winter Olympics have officially begun, athletes from many countries decided to boycott the Beijing Winter Games – to show solidarity with the victims of the Chinese government’s human rights abuses. Some, however, have decided to focus on their sports achievements.

Moscow continues escalations



Meanwhile, Western leaders are holding a series of talks to defuse the growing tensions in the Russia-Ukraine standoff. The Russian president’s unapologetic approach as well as the increasing number of Russian troops and military equipment being deployed to the regions bordering Ukraine seem to convince those of the Western leaders, who had doubted it before – that Vladimir Putin – does not respond to the diplomatic approach.

It appears that an aggressive stance and seeking conflict lies in the Russian nature. Unprecedented numbers of Russian-backed infamous Wagner mercenaries are departing the Central African Republic. Reportedly, they are heading to Ukraine, where a tense standoff between Kyiv and Moscow is taking place. In recent years, Russian mercenaries have enmeshed themselves in conflicts from the Sahel to the Middle East, allowing the Russian state to remain engaged abroad while retaining enough distance to obscure its involvement and hinder retaliation.

The 2022 Winter Olympics have been opened with great splendour. Photo: PAP/EPA

But that is not the end. As many as 30,000 Russian troops have been deployed to Belarus less than a week after the scheduled beginning of the Allied Resolve joint military drills. The upcoming manoeuvres are causing tensions in Europe, as this is the first time since the end of the Cold War that so many Russian troops have been moved to Belarus.

False flag attack warning



“We have information that the Russians are likely to want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion, which again, is right out of their playbook,” announced Pentagon’s spokesman John Kirby. The US government has announced that it has received reports suggesting that the Russian government is preparing to stage a false flag attack. Such an operation would allegedly be blamed on Ukrainian forces.

Solving Turów dispute



In the wake of the multi-million dollar settlement between Poland and the Czech Republic on the Turów mine, the Czech side withdrew its complaint to the European Court of Justice. Now, the Polish side will appeal all the penalties previously imposed by the European court for not halting the mine’s operations.

