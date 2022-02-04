Polish FM holds talks with US secretary of state on Ukraine-Russia crisis

Ministerstwo Spraw Zagranicznych/Twitter

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, on the third day of a visit to the USA, is meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the Ukraine crisis among other topics.

Welcoming Rau to the State Department, Blinken observed that that visit of the head of Polish diplomacy was taking place at a time of high anxiety over security in Europe as Russia has amassed over 100,000 toops on Ukraine’s borders.

The US secretary of state said, ahead of the meeting with Rau, that in solidarity with Poland, which holds the revolving leadership of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the US had done a great deal to clearly tell Russia it had two pathways available: that of dialogue and diplomacy or that of aggression and maximum consequences.

He added that while he hoped Russia would choose the former, the USA and its allies were also prepared for the latter.

Rau said that apart from security issues, the talks would touch on renewing – after three years – the strategic dialogue between Poland and the USA as well as on economic matters.