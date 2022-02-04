Mainstream media biassed towards Hungary, Poland: ex-head of Soros foundation

Foreign mainstream media coverage of Hungary and Poland affairs is often based on second-hand sources; the news are therefore biassed and severely condemn the governments in Budapest and Warsaw, said Andrej Nosko, former director of George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, who admitted to an unfair campaign against Hungary and Poland in a video released by the Hungarian daily Magyar Nemzet.

“The problem is that there are few foreign correspondents in the mainstream media whose field of expertise embrace various countries,” said Mr Nosko, quoted by the abouthungary.hu website.

“This leads to a situation where it is very easy to lambast Poland and Hungary without any real arguments,” he pointed out, adding that these reports were mostly biassed.

Unreliable sources



Andrej Nosko, who until 2018 worked as a director at Open Society Foundation, said that many foreign correspondents had contacted this organisation with requests to get in touch with their interlocutors. However, they were usually directed to people with similar beliefs, which led to a biassed message.

Leaders of European conservative parties met in Madrid

see more

“On several occasions, I myself have hired journalists to promote the material of think-tank fellows. So, the game was not very evenly matched,” said Andrej Nosko, who believes that the language also makes it relatively easy to misrepresent what is happening in Hungary.

In the footage, Mr Nosko stressed that “not many foreign journalists know Hungarian, so they are not able to talk to ordinary people or read local media.”

“Usually, the Western media do not mention the fact that the Hungarian government is actually very popular among a large part of the society. Instead, it is said that the government remains in power by restricting freedom,” he added.

The former head of Open Society also drew attention to the often wrong equation of the situation of Hungary and Poland.

“These two countries, like others in the region, have their own problems, but they are all different. Considering Poland and Hungary, we see a completely different style of leadership, a different structure of the economy, and different relations between the government and civil society,” he pointed out.