Rock Rachon: Discussing conservative parties’ summit in Madrid

In late January, Madrid saw a major summit of the European conservative political powers, hosted by the Spanish party Vox. The special episode of Rock Rachon features exclusive interviews with prominent politicians and activists, in which topics like migration, energy security, as well as EU internal and external threats were touched on.

According to Hermann Tertsch, the vice-chairman of ECR Group and a Vox party member, the right-wing parties face the duty to defend Europe from external and internal enemies that threaten not only borders, but also “sovereignty of different nations.”

The Spanish politician pointed out that the energy policy towards Moscow has to change rapidly, while in the military context, the sovereignty of Ukraine means sovereignty of other EU states.

Apart from threats coming from Russia, Mr Tertsch recalled the “one and only European direction” forced upon by the liberal EU politicians, which is “a global social democracy”. He said that by introducing this vision, “they want to suppress traditional values, such as faith, nations, family and borders.”

Energy crisis in Europe



“The capacity of generating energy in Europe is declining as a result of Brussels’ policy. This urges the EU states to purchase energy emissions’ rights from third countries at expensive prices,” noted Jorge Buxadé, a Spanish lawyer, spokesman for the Vox party and an MEP.

He stressed that such a situation causes energy prices to soar which deeply affects member states’ economies. Referring to the developments on the Polish-Belarusian border, Mr Buxadé, based on a similar experience with Morocco, praised Poland’s authorities’ decision to construct the protective fence alongside the frontier.

Another Rock Rachon’s guest was Rodrigo Ballester, the head of the Centre for European Studies at Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Budapest, who discussed the place the right-wing powers in European politics currently are.