Poland to send defensive arms to Ukraine in coming days

"We can see this increasing pressure and aggression from Russia and we are aware that those who want to defend themselves must have something to defend themselves with," Morawiecki said.

Paweł Topolski/PAP

Poland will send the first shipment of defensive weaponry to Ukraine this coming week, amid growing fears of Russian attack on the country, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

“We are handing over defensive weapons to Ukraine, tens of thousands of artillery shells… mortars and grenade launchers so that our Ukrainian neighbours can defend themselves,” Morawiecki said on Friday.

He added that during his recent visit to Kyiv he clearly saw Ukraine’s will and determination to defend itself but also that “sometimes the equipment is lacking…” so “there must be speed and efficiency on our side.”

“We can see this increasing pressure and aggression from Russia and we are aware that those who want to defend themselves must have something to defend themselves with,” Morawiecki said.

European leaders are increasingly concerned about the massing of Russian troops at Ukraine’s borders and Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to take military steps if his demands are not met, including a promise from Nato that Ukraine will never become a member of the alliance.