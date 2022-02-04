Displacement of US forces in Poland is underway

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

More US planes are landing in Poland in preparation for the imminent arrival of US forces, including troops from the renowned 82nd US Airborne Division, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, said on Friday.

The Ministry of Defence posted on Twitter a clip of an American plane and soldiers disembarking from a C-130 Hercules transport plane at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland. The recording also shows that the main cargo of the plane is equipment brought by the American forces.

“The soldiers of the 82nd US Airborne Division will strengthen the American forces already stationed in Poland. The process of transferring troops is underway. The soldiers of this division have already acted together with Poles during military missions abroad or in joint exercises,” the Ministry of Defence tweeted.

On Thursday, Blaszczak announced the arrival of the group setting the groundwork for soldiers of the 82nd Airborne. “A total of 1,700 soldiers will be added as part of the transfer. This is a clear signal from the allies solidarity in response to the situation in Ukraine,” the defence minister tweeted.

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday the US is to send an additional 3,000 soldiers to Poland, Germany and Romania to support its allies in the face of a Russian military build-up around Ukraine.