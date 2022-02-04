Lithuania asks Germany, US for more troops on its territory

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called on Germany and the US to send more troops to his country. His appeal is related to the difficult situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

In an interview with the British “Financial Times” daily, quoted by Lithuanian news websites, the President pointed out that the mobilisation of Russian troops around Ukraine is the most dangerous situation for the Baltic countries since they regained independence over 30 years ago.

He recalled that Germany is currently in command of the 1,200-strong NATO multinational battalion stationed in Lithuania, with half of its staff being German military.

There are also some 600 American soldiers stationed in the country in a rotational system, but they are currently undergoing training in Germany.

The Lithuanian President emphasised that talks on increasing the number of soldiers are currently conducted mainly with Germany.

NATO’s admiral to visit Lithuania

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Admiral Rob Bauer, head of the NATO Military Committee, will come to Lithuania to discuss the security situation in the region.

He will meet with Arvydas Anušauskas, the Lithuanian head of the Defence Ministry, visit the NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence in Vilnius and participate in the celebrations of the fifth anniversary of the creation of the NATO multinational battalion.

More NATO troops to be sent to Eastern Europe

The US has recently announced its plans to send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield NATO allies in Eastern Europe from a potential spillover of the crisis over Russia concentrating its troops near Ukraine.

The new plan goes above and beyond the initial 8,500 troops the Pentagon put on alert last month to deploy to Europe if needed. NATO defence ministers are expected to discuss further reinforcements at their next meeting between February 16 and 17.