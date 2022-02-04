Upper house backs Ukraine resolution

The Senate, the upper house of the Polish parliament, on Friday unanimously backed a resolution voicing Poland’s support for Ukraine in its mounting conflict with Russia.

In the resolution, the Senate speaks out for financial, political and military aid to Ukraine, which “is confronted by a lethal threat.”

The Senators also voiced their support for the training of Ukrainian forces by instructors from the Nato states.

“Today, when Ukraine is confronted by a lethal threat, the threat of invasion, it is of paramount importance for the (Polish – PAP) authorities to unconditionally support our neighbour,” the resolution reads, and further states that “there can be no secure Poland without an independent Ukraine.”

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has demanded concessions from Nato, including assurances the Alliance will not accept any new eastern members. Nato has rejected the Kremlin’s demands.