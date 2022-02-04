Russian and Chinese leaders oppose NATO expansion: joint communiqué

Vladimir Putin, who will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping today. According to a joint communiqué released After the meeting, both countries oppose further expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

The two countries announced mutual support for diplomatic efforts and expressed opposition to, as they put it, “enhancing the security of one country at the expense of the security of another”, which could refer to Russian demands to NATO to halt its eastward expansion.

What did the Russian and Chinese leaders agree on?

“China supports Russia’s Western security guarantee demands,” the communiqué following the meeting said. Both countries have expressed opposition to the formation of military and other types of alliances in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the statement stressed that Russia, also opposes the independence of Taiwan and considers it part of the People’s Republic of China.

The joint communiqué appealed to NATO to move away from “Cold War thinking”.

Furthermore, cooperation between the two countries will tighten, in the fight against “colourful revolutions” and the meddling of other countries in the internal affairs of Russia and China.

2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China start on February 4. Photo: PAP/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Polish President visits China

Recently Polish President Andrzej Duda travelled to China for the opening of the Winter Olympics. During his visit to Beijing the head of the Polish state will also hold talks with the Chinese leader.

According to unofficial sources, from the Polish Press Agency (PAP), one of the aims of the talks is to persuade Xi Jinping to play an active role in bringing about Russian-Ukrainian talks.