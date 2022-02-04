Blade stunner! Beautifully preserved Uhlan sabre from 1921 found at building site

Described as “valuable relic” by the Conservator of Monuments for the Mazovian Voievodeship, the discovery of the melee weapon (a handheld weapon used in close combat) was made along with its scabbard in the centre of Warsaw.

A ‘valuable’ 1920s Uhlan sabre has been uncovered in the foundations of a pre-WWII tenement during construction works in Warsaw.

Described as “valuable relic” by the Conservator of Monuments for the Mazovian Voievodeship, the discovery of the melee weapon (a handheld weapon used in close combat) was made along with its scabbard at the capital’s Five Corners Square.

Following investigation by the local Conservator of Monuments, the weapon has now been confirmed as an Uhlan sabre, with a likely dating from 1921.

The Conservator added that sabres were part of the weaponry used by the Polish Army in 1939, though it is unclear if the sabre found would have still be used then, as several types were made.

After Poland regained indpendence in 1918, the Polish Army was initially armed with weapons from the Allied nations and taken over from occupying armies among which there were several types of sabres.

To tackle logistical and training problems caused by the wide variety of sabres, in 1921, a new sabre was designed as an official weapon for all armed forces where sabres were to be used. Several more sabre designs were made until 1939.

In a letter sent by the Conservator to Warsaw City Road Management (ZDM) a few days ago confirming details of the weapon, the Conservator said: “It was found hidden in an inlet in the vicinity of the relics of bricked foundations (a basement) of a pre-war tenement (the Swiss Confectionary) at the intersection of Szpitalna and Zgoda streets”.

The pre-war tenement where the discovery was made was a fomer Dom Prasowy (Press House) and contained offices of several newspapers including “Gazeta Polska”, whilst the ground floor was used by Cukiernia Szwajcarska (a Swiss Confectionary).

The sabre has now been handed to the Polish History Museum, where it will be further analysed and photographed for precise documentation.