Czech Republic withdraws complaint against Poland from EU court – PM

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Czech Republic has withdrawn a complaint against Poland over the environmental impact of a Polish lignite mine from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said.

The CJEU ordered Poland to shut down the mine last year but the Polish government did not comply, which resulted in imposing fines on Poland amounting to half a million euros a day.

On Thursday, Poland and the Czech Republic signed an agreement on the Turow mine which ended the months-long dispute.