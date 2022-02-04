COVID-19: 47,534 new infections in Poland, active cases decreasing

The Health Ministry announced 47,534 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 5,083,332 including 824,301 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 830,723 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 246 new fatalities – 56 from COVID-19 alone and 190 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 106,306.

According to the ministry, 577,964 people are quarantined and 4,152,725 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

Vaccinations in Poland

As of Friday a total of 51,996,078 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,819,649 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,095 out of 2,701 available.

COVID-19 global data

As of Friday morning, as many as 388,907,814 coronavirus cases, 5,732,798 deaths and 308,200,138 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 77,150,412, India has the second most with 41,952,712 cases and Brazil third with 26,099,735.