Morocco races to rescue child from deep well

“Emergency workers are digging carefully to try to rescue a 5-year old Rayan who has been trapped for three days in a well in northern Morocco,” a country government’s spokesman reported on Thursday.

The case has gripped the country after video footage showed the boy still alive.

The child fell into the 32-metre (100-foot) deep well near the northern city of Chefchaouen on Tuesday. On Thursday local media reported that he had taken food and water that was dropped down to him using a rope.

Rescuers are digging in parallel to the well in an effort to save the boy. As a lead rescuer told state TV Al Oula, the well’s diameter narrows as it descends, from 45 cm (18 inches) at the top, preventing rescuers from going down themselves to bring him up.

Thousands follow the rescue mission

The BBC news website reported that the rescue footage has been watched online by thousands of people and many onlookers have also gathered at the scene.

According to Aljazeera.com, “a medical team was dispatched to the scene to carry out initial checks and potential resuscitation once the boy is rescued.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go to little Rayan, his family and all those who strive to save him. The world holds its breath looking at Morocco,” the Polish Embassy in Morocco wrote on social media.

أفكارنا وصلواتنا نوجهها إلى ريان الصغير وأسرته وهؤلاء من يحاول إنقاذه. يحبس العالم كله أنفاسه وينظر إلى المغرب.

🙏🤲

***

