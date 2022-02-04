Poland reports 47,534 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 246 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 47,534 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 246 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 54,477 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 17,262 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 16,811 recorded the day prior, including 1,095 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,701 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 577,964 people are under quarantine. So far, 4,152,725 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 51,996,078 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,819,649 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 10,282,046 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.