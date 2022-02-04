Migration crisis: 22 people force PL-BY border, Belarusian services attack Polish officers

“On February 3, 22 foreigners tried to enter the territory of Poland from Belarus illegally. Among them 6 Egyptian nationals were detained.,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

“At the Polish Border Guard section in Czeremcha a group of Belarusian soldiers threw rocks at Polish posts. This morning in this section 10 foreigners illegally crossed the border – they were detained,” the Border Guard added.

W dn.03.02 na terytorium🇵🇱próbowało przedostać się nielegalnie z🇧🇾22 cudzoziemców.Zatrzymano m. in. 6 ob.Egiptu.

Na odcinku #PSGCzeremcha grupa żołnierzy🇧🇾rzucała kamieniami w posterunki🇵🇱.Dzisiaj rano na tym odcinku 10 cudzoziemców przekroczyło nielegalnie gr.-zostali zatrzymani pic.twitter.com/0hbns4YWAG

Belarusian patrols still attacking Polish officers

Polish patrols on the border were again attacked with rocks by Belarusian services and migrants. The stones are specially delivered to the places of the planned provocation, the Border Guard spokesperson Lt. Anna Michalska announced.

“These are not stones found in the forest. These are pieces of granite blocks and cobblestones. They do not throw stones from the forest at our soldiers and officers. The stones are delivered to the border. It is certainly done by Belarusian services,” the spokesperson stressed.

Migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border

Since the beginning of the year, Border Guard officers have recorded over 1000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian.

Last year, the Border Guard recorded 39,700 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In December, there were over 1,700 attempts, 8,900 in November, 17,500 in October, 7,700 in September, and 3,500 in August.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

At the end of January, the construction of a border barrier between Poland and Belarus began. The 5.5-metre-high barrier will stretch over 186 kilometres and will cost approximately EUR 260 mln. The barrier is to be operational by June.