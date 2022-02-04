Ukrainian envoy satisfied with the West’s response to Russia

Andrii Deshchytsia, the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland, has expressed satisfaction with the “huge political support” from western governments, including Poland.

In an interview with Polska Times newspaper published on Friday, Deshchytsia praised a recent visit to Kiev by the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.

“First of all, it was a very important visit because it took place at a time of a serious escalation on the Russian-Ukrainian border,” the ambassador said.

“A similar thing happened in 2014 and we’re witnessing the emergence of a broad coalition for the defence of Ukraine against a possible Russian invasion of our territory,” Deshchytsia continued.

“To be honest, what we value most is a clear policy and a united coalition of Western countries supporting Ukraine,” the ambassador said.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has demanded concessions from Nato, including assurances the bloc will not accept any new eastern members. Nato has rejected the Kremlin’s demands.