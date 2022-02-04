Japan to consider helping LNG market if Russia disrupts supplies

“Japan, a key importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), will consider ways it can help the international community in the event of the Ukraine crisis disrupting supplies,” Koichi Hagiuda, the country’s Industry Minister, announced on Friday.

The official told a news conference Japan had been a “driving force in the development of the LNG market” for years, adding that the country “would like to consider how it can contribute to the international community.”

He also made a reservation that Japan, a resource-poor country, would first need to secure sufficient energy to avoid any shortage in electricity as more cold weather was forecast.

“We will see if there is anything that can be done after ensuring that the people’s lives are not affected,” he said.

As Mr Hagiuda pointed out, the Ukraine situation had a significant impact on the stable supply of energy to Japan so his country would closely monitor the situation.

The West fears of Russia cutting energy supplies

Russia and the West have been at loggerheads over Ukraine, fanning fears that energy supplies to Europe could be disrupted. Last week, the US, the world’s top producer of natural gas, asked Qatar and other major energy producers to examine whether they could supply Europe if flows from Russia were disrupted as a result of the Ukraine crisis.

A source told the Reuters agency last week that Qatar would need the US to help to persuade its buyers to divert gas to Europe, where some 30-40 percent of gas needs are met by Russia.

Jiji news agency reported on Thursday that the US government asked Japan if it could divert some LNG to Europe in the event of any disruption in gas supply from Russia to Europe and that Japan was considering such measures.