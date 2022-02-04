French President will meet with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 7 and the leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on February 8 to discuss the crisis surrounding Ukraine, as Western world leaders try to avoid a major conflict with Russia over Ukraine.

Russia has to respect sovereignty of its neighbours: Macron

President Macron said that finding a negotiated path towards de-escalating tensions over Ukraine was a priority, even as the United States declared it was sending 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania as Russia amassed troops near Ukraine.

The French head of state held separate phone calls with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, on Thursday, to try to make progress on the status of the Donbas region as part of efforts to defuse tensions, the French president’s office stressed in a statement on Thursday.

According to that same statement, President Macron also underscored to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky the importance of discussing the conditions to reach strategic balance in Europe which would enable a reduction in tension on the ground and guarantee security on the continent.

Biden-Macron conversation

Meanwhile, “In a telephone conversation, the US and French presidents affirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House reported on Wednesday.

Furthermore, on Thursday the United States accused Russia of formulating several options as an excuse to invade Ukraine, including the potential use of a propaganda video showing a staged attack, as the Kremlin condemned American troop deployments in the region.