Russia plans to fabricate pretext for attack on Ukraine: US intelligence

According to the “New York Times” daily, the US intelligence obtained information indicating that Russia was to use a fabricated video of an “attack” by the Ukrainian army on the Russian minority in Ukraine or on Russian territory to justify an attack on the country.

According to US officials, Moscow intended to use the video to accuse Ukraine of genocide against the Russian-speaking population and use the outrage caused by the video to justify the attack or order separatist leaders in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine to ask for Russian intervention.

The video reportedly showed destroyed residential buildings with a large number of civilian casualties and Ukrainian military equipment responsible for it. Actors playing Russian-speaking mourners were to add drama to the recording.

“US intelligence has not revealed who would be behind the video, but a high-ranking administration official said Russian intelligence was heavily involved in the operation,” the “New York Times” wrote.

As the daily reported, the US Congress has already received information about the plans for a Russian provocation, and the intelligence report has also been sent to allied states.

The numbers

In terms of manpower and weapons, the arithmetic looks grim for Ukraine. According to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, Russia’s army has about 280,000 personnel, and its combined armed forces total about 900,000, while its 2,840 battle tanks outnumber Ukraine’s by more than three to one.

While Ukraine tripled its defence budget in real terms from 2010 to 2020, its total defence expenditure in 2020 amounted to only EUR 3.8 bn, one-tenth of Russia’s. Military analysts say Ukraine’s anti-aircraft and anti-missile defences are weak, leaving it highly vulnerable to Russian strikes on its critical infrastructure. They say Russia would also seek to use its superiority in electronic warfare to paralyse its adversary’s command and control and cut off communications with units in the field.