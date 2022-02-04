US warns Russia against economic rapprochement with China

The US State Department warned Russia on Thursday that closer relations between Moscow and Beijing would not offset the effects of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, it would only weaken the Russian economy, the State Department said.

Events in Kazakhstan confirm maturity of Russia-China alliance: expert

see more

“We have a number of tools that we can put in place if we see foreign companies, including those in China, doing everything they can to deceive, evade and circumvent US export control measures,” State Department spokesman Ned Price stated.

The spokesman’s words came on the heels of a Chinese Foreign Ministry report that Beijing and Moscow coordinated their positions on the Ukrainian crisis during a meeting of their foreign ministers in Beijing on Thursday.

He recalled US warnings of the economic and financial consequences that would befall Russia if it invaded Ukraine. “If Russia thinks that it will be able to…mitigate some of those consequences through closer relations with China, it won’t,” he stressed.

“If you deny yourself the ability to do deals with the West, to import from the West, from Europe, from the United States, you are going to significantly reduce your production capacity and your innovation potential,” Mr Price emphasised.

Moreover, a US diplomatic spokesman said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had an extended discussion last week about the potential consequences of Russian actions against Ukraine.

Tibetans march on Int’l Olympic Committee to protest Beijing Olympics

see more

Russia and China talks

On Thursday, China’s Xinhua news agency published a letter from Vladimir Putin in which the Russian president wrote that the coordination of Russian and Chinese foreign policies is based on the two countries’ “close and convergent” positions on global and regional issues.

The President of Russia also noted that Moscow and Beijing’s positions also coincide on international trade issues. “We advocate maintaining an open, transparent and non-discriminatory multilateral trade system based on the rules of the World Trade Organisation,” he wrote.

The Russian president will attend the official start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday and will meet China’s leader Xi Jinping there. According to Chinese media, they will discuss, among other things, improving settlements in their own currencies and other financial mechanisms to “offset the impact of unilateral sanctions”.

Possible topics for Friday’s meeting also include the issue of Ukraine and security in Europe, economic agreements, enhancing gas cooperation and jointly opposing the West and US sanctions.