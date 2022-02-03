World News 03.02: Agreement on Turów, Ukraine, ISIS leader taken down

Agreement on Turów lignite mine after a long stand-off, NATO states discussing Ukraine and a successful raid on the ISIS leader were among the topics covered in the latest episode of World News.

Turów dispute solved



The prime ministers of Poland and the Czech Republic officially confirmed that the two countries have resolved their long-standing lignite mine dispute. The previous Czech government had been at loggerheads with the authorities in Warsaw over the alleged environmental impact of a Polish coal mining facility, bringing an action before the Court of Justice of the European Union and straining relations between the two neighbours.

All eyes on Ukraine



Ukraine’s ongoing predicament resulting from Russian military pressure has resulted in a decisive response from NATO, with President Joe Biden announcing a temporary boost to the Alliance’s presence on the Eastern Flank. Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau began his visit to the United States to talk about the ongoing situation. Meanwhile, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan headed off to Kyiv, hoping to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

Tensions around Ukraine are sending ripples across the region’s economy, exemplified by the ongoing rail transit dispute between Lithuania and Belarus. The Lukashenka regime, aligned with Moscow, was stung by the Lithuanian ban on fertiliser exports, retaliated by blocking oil transports from a Polish-owned refinery. Poland has responded by ensuring that the supply chain of petroleum products to Ukraine remains unbroken.

Petrol haven for Germans



Inflation and high energy prices have become the bane of governments across Europe. Various solutions are being put forward to ease the burden placed on consumers, with some producing surprising effects. Poland’s decision to slash taxes on petroleum products had the unexpected effect of luring drivers from Germany across the border to fill up for less.

ISIS leader shot dead



US President Joe Biden said the leader of the ISIS militant group Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in a raid carried out in the Syrian town of Atmeh. The violent showdown between militants and US special forces led to over a dozen casualties, including al-Qurayshi, who replaced the infamous Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after his death in 2019.

COVID-19 report



In Austria, a divisive vaccine mandate enters into force, while other countries are abolishing restrictions altogether. In Canada, the topic of vaccine mandates for truck drivers sparked massive outrage. Vaccinations have been highly effective in limiting the pandemic’s impact, although anti-vax mandate movements have been gaining traction in many parts of the world.

Duda’s visit to China



With the Beijing Olympics just around the corner, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda is about to begin an official visit to China. He is the only EU head of state attending the opening ceremony. The Polish leader’s main objective seems to be pursuing behind-the-scenes diplomacy, with hopes that his relations with China’s leader Xi Jinping could tip the scales against the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

Watch the latest episode of World News to familiarise yourself with those and other pieces of news from around the globe.