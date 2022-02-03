Fire set in stone: Polish master-craftsman creates amber art

Lucjan Myrta from the northern Polish coastal city of Sopot has been working with amber and making goods from amber for over half a century. His works have been exhibited in many countries and many museums would be envious of his collection.

He creates paintings, sculptures, applied arts and installations out of fossil resin. Some are monumental, consisting of as many as seven panels.

“It is decorated with more than eighty lumps weighing from one to four kilograms and 10,000 inclusions,” Lucjan Myrta said.

Inclusion is amber in which organisms or their fragments from millions of years ago are submerged. Lucjan Myrta’s works have been presented in Japan, France, the US, Sweden and Germany. A chest he made, known as the treasury, is the largest amber work in the world. The cabinet is also an impressive piece of art.

“It is modelled on the most expensive piece of furniture in the world, the owner of which was Barbara Piasecka Johnson. Of course, the one we see here is much bigger,” the artisan said.

Mr Myrta is the owner of the second-largest lump of amber in the world. It weighs almost six kilograms.

The largest amber in the world is located at Humboldt University in Berlin.