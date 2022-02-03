US military vehicles arrive in Poland for rotation of NATO forces

The humming of engines and clicking of armour — US Army vehicles arrived in Poland’s port city of Gdynia along with military units as part of a regular NATO rotation on Thursday.

US Army public affairs officer Jeff Jurgensen said that the rotation had been pre-planned and not related to recent announcements of increased troop deployments by the United States to Eastern Europe.

Mr Jurgensen said some 400 vehicles were being rotated to and from the US to support NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) deployment in Poland, adding that such rotations took place approximately every nine months.

The NATO eFP battle group in Poland has been led by the US since 2017.

Poland is not an isolated case in terms of hosting military NATO deployments. Such rotations pertain to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, headed by Germany, Canada and Britain respectively.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said 1,700 extra troops would be deployed from the US to Poland while a Stryker squadron of around 1,000 troops based in Germany will be redeployed to Romania.