EC head invites Polish president to Brussels for Monday talks on Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen/Twitter

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has invited Polish President Andrzej Duda to Brussels on Monday as the European Union is working on a joint response to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“Good talk with President of Poland @AndrzejDuda about our serious security concerns in Europe, with Russia threatening our neighbour, Ukraine… I invited President Duda to Brussels on Monday,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening.

“European solidarity and unity are essential,” she added.

European leaders are increasingly concerned about the massing of Russian troops at Ukraine’s borders and Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to take military steps if his demands are not met, including a promise from Nato that Ukraine will never become a member of the alliance.