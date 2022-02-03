Polish president makes Tbilisi stop on way to Beijing

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, on Thursday evening landed in the Georgian capital while on his way to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony.

While in Tbilisi, Duda met with his Georgian counterpart, Salome Zourabichvili.

Duda’s chief international policy aide, Jakub Kumoch, told PAP that the Duda-Zourabichvili conversation had been devoted “almost entirely to Ukraine and the Russian policy of aggression in the region.”

President Duda will officially start his visit to China on Friday and will take part in the official opening of the Winter Olympics.

According to Kumoch, Duda is scheduled to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping.