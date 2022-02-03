It came from outer space: cosmic black diamond under Sotheby’s hammer

Weighing a mind-blowing 555.55 carats, a black diamond from outer space dubbed “The Enigma” fell under Sotheby’s hammer.

“They are shrouded in mystery in terms of the origin and formation because there’s not that many of them found on Earth,” Geologist PhD Aaron Celestian, the curator of mineral sciences at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, told Reuters on January 26. Referring to “the Enigma”, the curator admitted that “this is a particularly great example, a beautiful example of one of these types of diamonds.”

Rare as hen’s teeth, more precious than Midas’ hand

“We think that most carbonados are about 2.6 to 3.2 billion years old. The Earth is only 4.65 billion years old so this is dating back closer to major Earth events that were taking place back then like plate tectonics and oxygenation of the Earth’s atmosphere,” the scientists said.

The black beauties are as rare as hen’s teeth, as they are only to be found in two places on Earth, namely, Brazil and the Central African Republic. This particular treasure was found in the plutonic depths in one of the two states. The name befits its story, as there is little known about its past prior to the two decades period in which the diamond rested within its current owner’s possession.

Having never kissed the sun, never been exhibited to the human eye other than that of its proprietor, the Enigma is expected to sell for USD 4-7 mln. No price, however breathtaking, is capable of conveying the true value of this unique geological phenomenon.

“I would love to get my hands on this diamond,” PhD Celestian admitted.

Origins unknown

Within scientific milieus, the carbonado diamonds are shrouded in little else than theories, which, incidentally, find one another on a collision course as not enough is known about processes deep within the Earth as well as nebula formations in space.

“We think that they could have formed super deep within the Earth’s interior, far deeper than what we already know of diamonds. There’s hypotheses that suggest that they formed at impact sites, where a large asteroid hit Earth causing carbon on the surface of the Earth to grow into these carbonados and there’s also interstellar hypotheses that suggest that they grew in space and then later fell on the surface of Earth. So we don’t actually know where they come from,” the scientist stated.

Ore of knowledge

He said research into the diamond would tell us “a lot about what deep Earth interior mineralogy is like — what is the Earth made of and we just don’t know the answers to these questions because we can’t sample down that deep. With diamonds like this, this is a rare opportunity for us to see what exactly some of those materials are from the deep Earth interior.”

PhD Celestian also posited that “if it did come from space, what it would tell us is the evolution of our solar system, information about the evolution of planets in our solar system and that’s also quite exciting so no matter what, I think really exciting research could come from these types of stones.”

Will scientists manage to get their hands on the black diamond? In this instance the rules of physics recede before the rules of the free market.

The Sotheby’s auction closes on February 9 at 0601 PST.