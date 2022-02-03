China backs Russia’s stance towards NATO

China and Russia coordinated their positions on Ukraine during a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers in Beijing on Thursday, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry.

China expressed “understanding and support” for Russia’s position on security regarding Russia’s relationship with the United States and NATO, the statement said, after the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Both sides coordinated their positions on regional issues of common concern, such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the statement said.

Two photos released by the Chinese foreign ministry showed both men masked and elbow bumping. Prior to Lavrov, Beijing has not had foreign political guests for almost two years in an effort to keep the country’s capital free of COVID-19.

Mr Lavrov is in Beijing with President Vladimir Putin, who will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday before attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Conflict on the horizon



According to Kyiv, Russia has positioned 115,000 troops near its borders, stoking fears of a looming attack.

Moscow denies any such a plan but international concern that Russia might be gearing up for war is running high. Russia has asked NATO to bar Ukraine from joining and to pull out of eastern Europe.

The conflict has been ongoing since Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula and started providing assistance to pro-Moscow rebels in Eastern Ukraine.

The United States and its allies have warned that an invasion would trigger tough sanctions and have rejected Russia’s demands about NATO.