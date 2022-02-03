Ruling coalition’s public support slips in January – poll

If elections had been held at the end of January, Poland’s ruling United Right coalition would have been supported by 33 percent of respondents to a recent poll, 2 percentage points (pps) down on the previous survey, research for the wPolityce.pl website shows.

The main opposition grouping, Civic Coalition (KO), would have attracted 28 percent of the vote (unchanged) while the grassroots Polska 2050 movement headed by TV celebrity Szymon Hołownia would also enter parliament with 11 percent of the vote (unchanged).

The other three parties that would get seats in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, include the far-right Confederation (Konfederacja) also on 11 percent (up 1 point), the Left and the pro-agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL), with 8-percent (unchanged) and 5-percent (up 2 pps) respectively.

The declared turnout for an election stood at 57 percent, 7 percent up on a poll from the previous week, the survey conducted by the Social Changes pollster revealed.

Declared support for the Kukiz ’15 movement was unchanged at 2 percent, below the 5-percent threshold needed to enter parliament.

Former ruling coalition junior party Agreement (Porozumienie) also fell below the threshold, with 1-percent support.

The poll was conducted using the Computer Assisted Web Interview (CAWI) method on a representative national sample of 1,066 people between January 28 and 31.