Escalation in Ukraine prone of turning into largest crisis since WW2: FM

“Each escalation [in Ukraine] would bring about huge human suffering but also far-reaching political, strategic, economic and military consequences,” FM Rau said, adding that “the situation may rapidly spin out of control and pull Europe into a huge, multidimensional security crisis on a scale unseen since WWII.”

“If we allow the use of armed assault as a tool of state politics, this can lead to the destruction of the international rule-based order,” the OSCE Chairman-in-Office said, referring to the potential consequences of the crisis in Ukraine.

“This order can be destroyed and replaced with another based on an opposing rule — the rule saying that the strongest party is in the right,” he added.

Responding to Congressman Steve Cohen’s statement that Russia would not be satisfied with just Ukraine, FM Rau stressed that the consequences of Russia’s aggression could spill over outside of Europe.

Concern with Finland and the Baltic States’ security justified

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “is on a mission. This will not end in Kyiv, this will reach Warsaw. We must be concerned with Finland, Estonia and the Baltic region’s security,” FM Rau said.

“There are plenty of good reasons to think that the dynamics of this conflict will look exactly like you, Sir [Cohen], described it. This is because many military arguments and, first and foremost, historic ones, indicate it,” FM Rau said, adding nevertheless that with a unified stance from the international community, a conflict could be avoided.

“The desire to delineate borders anew via the acquisition of territory has been becoming ever more popular worldwide,” the FM remarked.