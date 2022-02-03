Poland, Germany, France meeting on Ukraine possible

A tripartite meeting between Poland, Germany, and France, the so-called Weimer Triangle, is to take place in Berlin in the coming days as fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine grow by the day, according to a Polish diplomatic source.

The meeting, the date of which has yet to be established, will be attended by the heads of state and government of the three countries, Poland’s Andrzej Duda, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and France’s Emmanuel Macron, the source said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Macron said that he and Duda had discussed on the phone the possibility of convening a meeting in a trilateral format of cooperation between Warsaw, Berlin and Paris.

According to a statement published by the French president’s office, Duda offered support to Macron’s efforts to de-escalate tensions in Ukraine.

“A very good and matter-of-fact conversation between the presidents of Poland and France,” Jakub Kumoch, head of Polish president’s international affairs office commented on the Duda-Macron talks.

According to him, the two discussed European security, Ukraine’s crisis, developments in Polish-EU relations, plans to convene the Weimar Triangle and President Duda’s upcoming visit to China.