European Court of Human Rights rules against Poland

PAP/EPA

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg ruled on Thursday that Poland had breached Article 6, paragraph 1 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees the right to a fair trial.

The ruling relates to a complaint against Poland by Advance Pharma, which claimed that the Civil Chamber of Poland’s Supreme Court, which ruled in a case concerning the company, was not “a tribunal established by law” and that it “lacked impartiality and independence.”

The plaintiff specifically charged that the Supreme Court’s Civil Chamber was made up of judges appointed by the Polish president upon a request by the National Council of the Judiciary, a constitutional body that safeguards the independence of courts and judges, and which since the entry into force of new legislation “is the subject of controversy, among others concerning the fact that its judges are not selected by judges, but by the Sejm (the lower house of parliament).”

The ECHR reported that the case is one of 94 currently being brought against Poland, most of them filed between 2018 and 2022 and concerning various aspects of Polish judicial reforms initiated in 2017. To date, the ECHR has issued four verdicts, of which three are final.

The ECHR ruled that the procedure for appointing judges to the Civil Chamber was unduly influenced by the legislative and executive powers.