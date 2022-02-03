Facebook owner records 20-percent slump in shares

Shares in Facebook owner Meta fell 20 percent in the US premarket trade on Thursday after the social media giant issued a dismal forecast, blaming Apple’s privacy changes and increased competition.

Shock on global markets



The huge drop, which came before Amazon earnings later in the day, spilled over to Europe, where technology stocks posted some of the steepest declines and soured the mood across global financial markets in another busy day of central bank meetings.

Meta was set to lose a fifth of its market value, erasing about USD 200 bn. If the premarket losses hold, a decline of this size in Thursday’s session would mark the company’s worst one-day loss since its Wall Street debut in 2012.

“Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg may be keen to coax the world into an alternate reality, but disappointing fourth-quarter results were quick to burst his metaverse bubble,” said Laura Hoy, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Furthermore, Meta reported a decline in daily active users from the previous quarter for the first time as competition from rivals like TikTok, the video sharing platform owned by China’s ByteDance, heats up.

Giants in decline



Big US tech companies have come under mounting pressure in 2022 as investors expect policy tightening in the Federal Reserve to erode the industry’s rich valuations following years of ultra-low interest rates.

The so-called FAANG group of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google’s Alphabet has seen around USD 400 bn in market capitalisation wiped off in the opening weeks of 2022 as cheaper segments of the markets become more attractive while central banks taper stimulus.

Other social media stocks were also hit hard in pre-market trading on Thursday, including Twitter, Pinterest and Spotify. Spotify has been beset by a row over COVID vaccination misinformation and also released disappointing results.