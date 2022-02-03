Polish astronomer discovers another previously unknown comet

Gregori Licovski/PAP/EPA

Lublin-born astronomer Dr Kacper Wierzchos has discovered his fourth comet, a periodic one that orbits the Sun every 12.8 years

So far, Wierzchos has discovered four comets and an asteroid (a so-called ‘small moon’) of several metres in diameter that has been orbiting our planet unnoticed for three years.

The astronomer added that “It is a great joy for me, because comets are my passion.” CC BY-SA 4.0

“I found the comet on the night of January 25 and, in accordance with procedures, submitted it to the Minor Planet Center, an institution of the International Astronomical Union. After a week, the existence of the comet was confirmed, recognised and announced under the name P / 2022 B1,” said Wierzchos in an interview with PAP on Thursday.

The astronomer added that “It is a great joy for me, because comets are my passion.”

He told PAP that in the number of comets discovered so far by Polish astronomers throughout history, he has now matched his hero – Antoni Wilk, who lived in the years 1876-1940 and through the use of “very simple instruments” discovered four comets. The scientist expressed the hope that by searching the sky while working at the telescope, he will discover other hitherto unknown comets.

The 33-year-old astronomer works at Mount Lemmon in Arizona (USA) on the Catalina Sky Survey project as part of NASA’s planetary defence programme. His task is to discover NEOs (Near Earth Objects), including potentially dangerous ones, but also comes across comets during searches.