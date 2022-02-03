Migration crisis: 8 people force PL-BY border, new migration trend

“On February 2, 8 people from Belarus tried to enter the territory of Poland illegally,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

“In the section of the Polish Border Guard in Płaska, 3 Yemeni nationals crossed the Wołkuszanka river to the Polish side. In addition, 5 men were detained yesterday – 4 Sri Lankan nationals and an Afghan national. The foreigners came to Belarus from Russia,” the Border Guard added.





New migration trend

Moreover, the Border Patrol noticed a new migration trend among. “This year we clearly observe that most people, about two-thirds [of those detained by the Border Guard in Poland], get from their countries of origin to Russia – most often to Moscow – and then to Belarus and the border,” Border Guard spokeswoman Lt. Anna Michalska said. In her opinion, this is a “new trend” in illegal migration to the EU.

“Sri Lankan migrants admitted that they flew via Dubai to Moscow and from there to Minsk. The citizens of Yemen, on the other hand, firstly went to Sudan and then to Moscow. They even wanted to stay there, but were told they could go to Belarus and from there to the West,” the spokeswoman emphasised.

She said that in January this year the Border Guard detained 39 migrants. The largest number of migrants in this group are Sri Lankans (20), followed by Syrians (12), Cubans, Palestinians, Yemenis and Turkmenistanis.

They have been placed in centres for foreigners. Some of them have applied for international protection in Poland.

Migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border

Last year, the Border Guard recorded 39,700 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In December, there were over 1,700 attempts, 8,900 in November, 17,500 in October, 7,700 in September, and 3,500 in August.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

At the end of January, the construction of a border barrier between Poland and Belarus began. The 5.5-metre-high barrier will stretch over 186 kilometres and will cost approximately EUR 260 mln. The barrier is to be operational by June.