Poland reports 54,477 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 307 deaths

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Poland recorded 54,477 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 307 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 56,051 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows

The healthcare system is now handling 16,811 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 16,529 recorded the day prior, including 1,076 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,712 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 602,336 people are under quarantine. So far, 4,099,013 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 51,887,620 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,795,822 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 10,210,391 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.