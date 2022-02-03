COVID-19: 54,477 new infections in Poland, more than 5 million cases in total

The Health Ministry announced 54,477 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 5,035,796 including 830,723 still active. The number of active cases increased from 810,409 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 307 new fatalities – 69 from COVID-19 alone and 238 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 106,060.

Daily new COVID-19 cases in Poland. Photo: TVP World

According to the ministry, 602,336 people are quarantined and 4,099,013 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 830,723 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Vaccinations in Poland

As of Thursday a total of 51,887,620 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,795,822 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,076 out of 2,712 available.

Number of active COVID-19 cases in Poland. Photo: TVP World

COVID-19 global data

As of Thursday morning, as many as 385,692,180 coronavirus cases, 5,720,212 deaths and 305,647,111 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 76,882,290, India has the second most with 41,803,318 cases and Brazil third with 25,813,685.