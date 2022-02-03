Poland, Czechia reach accord over Turow mine

Polish and Czech negotiators have reached an agreement on Poland’s Turow lignite mine, whose closure the Czechs have demanded on environmental grounds, PAP learnt from unofficial sources.

The Wednesday accord was passed by the Polish government on the same day, the source said, but declined to name any details of the agreement.

The Polish negotiation team was headed by Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa.

Last year, the Czech government took Poland to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) over the alleged negative environmental impact of the Turow mine. In September 2021, the CJEU imposed a daily fine of EUR 500,000 on Poland for failing to suspend operations at the mine, but Poland has refused to close the mine or to pay up.

Earlier, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said an agreement in the matter would result in the withdrawal of the charges against Poland.