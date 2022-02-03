Foundations of Polish economy are strong, says central bank head

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The central bank governor has told PAP that Poland’s economy will continue to expand despite the fact that the threat of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has a strong impact on global financial markets.

“The foundations of the Polish economy are so strong that, even in such a hypothetical situation, it will continue to grow at a fast rate,” Adam Glapinski, the governor of the National Bank of Poland (NBP), said in an interview with PAP.

Referring to the current high level of inflation, Glapinski said that the central bank would take firm steps to reduce it. “That is why we have been increasing interest rates,” he stated.

Glapinski said that the PLN exchange rate had also a strong impact on the economy but added that “its level has been influenced by many external factors, like, for instance, sentiment fluctuations on global financial markets.”

The NBP governor also added that the strengthening of the Polish zloty should be accompanied by the tightening of fiscal policy, “which is being carried out now in order to cut inflation.”