Atmosphere in Kyiv calm despite Russian threat

As reported by the Polish Press Agency (PAP), the beginning of February did not bring any greater sense of danger in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Life in the city goes on in a normal rhythm, its inhabitants do not panic, and the troops of the Russian army gathered at the borders of Ukraine have not eclipsed the everyday problems of its residents.

The city’s cinemas, theatres and museums are open. Shop shelves are full of goods, and tourists buy souvenirs at the stalls along the streets. More journalists equipped with cameras and microphones can be observed in the vicinity of the main points of the city than representatives of security services.

“I do not think Russia will decide to invade; Putin is just bluffing. Even if he attacks Ukraine, we are ready to fight,” a 25-year-old Kyiv resident told PAP.

“There is definitely no panic in the city, life has not changed at all,” she said when asked about the impact of the concentration of Russian troops on the lives of the Ukrainians. “I know what is happening around the country, although I cannot say that I am following a situation that has not had any impact on my daily life so far,” she added.

Security experts appeal for caution

The Ukrainian media, however, citing security experts, are appealing to be ready for any of the possible scenarios. One of the means to do this is to have the so-called emergency suitcase, which should contain the most important medicines, warm clothes, articles for everyday hygiene, food supplies and copies of documents that can be quickly taken in the event of an evacuation.

According to the results of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), published at the end of January, almost half of Ukrainians believe that the Russian invasion is a real threat.