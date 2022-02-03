German Chancellor announced visit to Moscow and meeting with Putin

In an interview with German ZDF public television on Wednesday evening, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow soon. However, he did not give an exact date. Earlier, the head of the German government will travel to Washington for talks with US President Joe Biden.

“I am now leaving for the United States. Soon I will also speak in Moscow about issues that are necessary,” he stated.

“The visit is planned and will take place soon,” the Chancellor said about his trip to the Russian capital, adding that details would be provided soon. His meeting with Joe Biden at the White House will take place on February 7.

The head of the German government stressed that “this is about a coordinated policy and the implementation of well-prepared decisions”.

Situation surrounding the visit

“The situation is very serious, and one cannot overlook the fact that a great deal of military has been deployed on the border with Ukraine,” Mr Scholz said in an interview with ZDF. It is therefore important to be very clear that “an attack on the territorial integrity of Ukraine” will have a very high price, he added.

According to UN officials Russia has over 100,000 soldiers at the borders with Ukraine and intends to deploy around 30,000 soldiers in Belarus.

The Chancellor also denied allegations that Germany is an unreliable partner in the conflict around Ukraine because it has refused to supply weapons. “Our allies know very well what they have in us,” he emphasised. Germany is the country that has given the most aid to Ukraine, he stressed.