UK’s PM warns Putin that Ukraine incursion would be tragic miscalculation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin that any incursion into Ukraine would be a tragic miscalculation during a call on Wednesday, Mr Johnson’s office said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister expressed his deep concern about Russia’s current hostile activity on the Ukrainian border,” a spokesperson from Mr Johnson’s office said.

“He emphasised the need to find a way forward which respects both Ukraine’s territorial integrity and right to self-defence. The Prime Minister stressed that any further Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory would be a tragic miscalculation,” said the spokesperson.

Before the call, which had been due to take place earlier in the week but was rescheduled as Johnson battles calls to resign at home, a Kremlin spokesman mocked the British leader and ridiculed the “stupidity and ignorance” of British politicians.

“The leaders agreed that aggravation was in no one’s interest. The prime minister stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, and the need to include Ukraine in talks,” the statement released after the call read.

Mr Johnson and Mr Putin welcomed recent bilateral communication on issues like climate change, Iran and Afghanistan. “They agreed to apply this spirit of dialogue to the current tensions in order to find a peaceful resolution,” the statement continued.

Russia’s aggresive stance against Ukraine

Russia, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs pro-Russian rebels fighting government forces in eastern Ukraine, is demanding sweeping security guarantees, including a promise that NATO never admit Ukraine.

In January, the Ukrainian Ministry of National Defence reported on the mobilisation of over 127,000 Russian land, air, and navy troops near the country’s border. It stated that ballistic missiles, radio and satellite equipment used for intelligence activities, and ammunition supplies were amassed at border training grounds, whilst field hospitals were also established there.

According to the Ukrainian army, the military equipment Russia has positioned by the border have the capability of destroying the state’s “key strategic objects,” and the “Iskander” ballistic missiles placed near the Ukrainian border could reach Kyiv.