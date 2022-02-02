World News 02.02: Ukraine developments, struggle against Gazprom

Ongoing security talks between the West and Ukraine, the legal dispute around Gazprom and energy supplies, Polish diplomacy’s activity and Whoopi Goldberg’s faux-pas were among the topics covered in the latest episode of World News.

Western support for Ukraine



The leaders of many Western countries are showing their support for Ukraine. Following the Tuesday visit of the Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and his British counterpart Boris Johnson in Kyiv, on Wednesday, the chief of Dutch government Mark Rutte also met with his Ukrainian counterpart – Denys Shmyhal, assuring him that “Ukraine has friends all over the world”.

Legal dispute over Gazprom monopoly ongoing



The EU’s top court dismissed the Polish Oil and Mining and Gas Extraction company’s lawsuit against a settlement negotiated by the European Commission with Gazprom in 2018, which tries to monopolise the European gas market. This allows Russia to avoid significant penalties. At the same time though, the General Court annulled the European Commission’s decision to reject the complaint that the Polish gas giant filed against Gazprom.

Busy days for Polish diplomacy





The series of talks in the US and then in Ukraine is the plan of the current head of OSCE, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau for the next two weeks. Another round of diplomatic discourse was held earlier this week in Lithuania. Among the topics discussed was tighter military cooperation in the face of the threats coming from the east.

A year behind the bars



It has been a year since Alexei Navalny heard the sentence: 3.5 years in a penal colony. Meanwhile, the Russian authorities are trying to erase what the oppositionist had done before his detention, which was discovering Putin’s secrets.

Whoops! Goldberg in trouble over Holocaust remarks



There was a significant scandal in the American media with the Holocaust in the background and a firm Yad Vashem Institute response. “An apology is not enough,” says Dani Dayan, institute’s head, while actress Whoopi Goldberg was suspended for her statement.

Olympic countdown



Finally, we will move to Beijing, where the Winter Olympics are about to begin. The torch is on and the flame is being passed, but not all representatives of the participating countries will take part in the opening ceremony. Some have announced a boycott.