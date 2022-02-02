US, EU urge Kosovo to honour local autonomy deal for Serb region

European Union and US envoys urged Kosovo on Wednesday, February 2 to implement a deal granting more autonomy to Serb-majority municipalities signed as part of a normalisation process between Pristina and Belgrade.

EU special mediator Miroslav Lajcak said he and the US side were telling both Kosovo and Serbia to deliver on agreements made under the normalisation process.

He was speaking after talks in Kosovo’s capital Pristina with Gabriel Escobar, the US Special Representative for the Western Balkans, and Kosovo government leaders. The two will travel on to Belgrade for talks with Serbian leaders.

Mr Escobar also called for the deal on Serb municipalities to be implemented, saying Kosovo’s sovereignty and territorial integrity was guaranteed and it was not for the US to decide on a model for an agreement between the two.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008

Ethnic Albanian-majority Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, following a 1999 NATO bombing campaign on Serbia to halt killings of ethnic Albanians in a two-year counter-insurgency war.

Kosovo committed to EU-mediated talks in 2013 to resolve outstanding issues, but the process has stumbled over concessions to Serb municipalities.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has baulked at carrying out the deal signed by his predecessor, saying it undermines the Balkan country’s sovereignty by giving wide autonomy to Serbs, who comprise five per cent of the population.

Nearly half of Kosovo’s Serbs live in the northern part of the country, bordering Serbia, and have refused to recognise the ethnic Albanian-led government in Pristina.

Kosovo’s independence is recognised by the United States and most EU countries, but not by Russia, a close ally of Serbia. Serbia is holding accession talks with the EU but needs to resolve all outstanding issues with Kosovo to join the bloc.