Poland seeks allies over Ukraine crisis – gov’t spokesperson

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, who visited Kyiv on Tuesday, said the foreign ministers of the three countries were developing the details of a potential new tri-lateral agreement so that Ukraine, Poland and Britain "can work together in many fields," amid the threat of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland is looking for new forms of international cooperation amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the government spokesperson has said after the prime minister announced the country was preparing a trilateral security pact with Ukraine and Great Britain.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, who visited Kyiv on Tuesday, said the foreign ministers of the three countries were developing the details of a potential new tri-lateral agreement so that Ukraine, Poland and Britain “can work together in many fields,” amid the threat of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Polish government spokesperson Piotr Mueller said on Wednesday that Poland is “trying to build all possible alliances to stabilise the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, therefore, any format that could contribute to this is beneficial.”

He added that the details of the three-way cooperation deal are now being established by the foreign ministers.

“But everyone who wants to ensure that Ukraine is safe, that our area of Central and Eastern Europe is safe, is invited to such cooperation, but it must take place together with Ukraine,” Mueller said.