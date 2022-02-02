Poland welcomes EC’s act on nuclear and gas energy: official

The European Commission on Wednesday adopted a so-called taxonomy act which states that investments in some gas and nuclear power plants would be labelled as sustainable under certain rules.

The EU Taxonomy is a classification system which establishes a list of environmentally sustainable economic activities.

According to Andrzej Sadoś, Poland’s permanent representative to the EU, the draft act envisages “a number of proposals made by Poland and other member states concerning gas and nuclear energy, beneficial to Poland.”

“We hope that the act will now find a majority in the European Parliament,” he added.

EU Taxonomy: specific arrangements



In final rules published on Wednesday, gas power plants would be labelled green this decade if they emit less than 270g of CO2 equivalent per kWh, or have annual emissions below 550kg CO2e per kW over 20 years.

That could include gas plants with relatively high CO2 emissions today, provided they switch to low-carbon gas or reduce their running hours in later years.

Gas plants must switch to run on low-carbon gases by 2035. A requirement in a previous draft, for plants to start switching in 2026, was dropped.

New nuclear plants must receive construction permits before 2045 to get a green investment label, and be located in a country with a plan and funds to safely dispose of radioactive waste by 2050.

The criteria for the specific gas and nuclear activities are in line with EU climate and environmental objectives and will help accelerate the shift from solid or liquid fossil fuels, including coal, towards a climate-neutral future.

Moreover, including gas and nuclear energy activities means that it will be possible to obtain funding for them from the EU and other financial markets.

Austria not welcoming EU taxonomy



Meanwhile, staunchly anti-nuclear Austria is considering taking legal action against the European Commission’s plan, according to which investments in some nuclear power plants will be labelled as sustainable. The country stated it continued backing the development of renewable energy sources.

EU countries and the European Parliament have four months to potentially block the rules, which could be done by a super-majority of 20 out of the 27 EU countries – a threshold seen as unlikely – or a majority of lawmakers.